Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Honorary Chair Of First Ever Miami Padel OpenIt is not every day when you have the opportunity to go one-on-one on a padel court with a sports legend, and Wednesday, CBS4's Lisa Petrillo did just that.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Celebrates Major Milestones This Weekend At The Adrienne Arsht CenterIt’s a double celebration on stage this weekend at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Foodies Set To Take Over Miami At The Annual South Beach Wine and Food FestivalFoodies around the world are descending on Miami this weekend for the 21st South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

Miami Police & LoanDepot Park Staff Mobilize Quickly For Ye, Formerly Known As Kanye West, Pop-Up Concert"His music, his art is more than just music to me," Ye fan Isaac Morris said.

Living Large: Real Estate Boom Continues With $90M Estate With 2 Homes On Star IslandStar Island is home to Miami Beach’s most coveted addresses with just 30 waterfront homes including a $90 million estate with two homes on the property.

Paul McCartney, Chris Stapleton Bringing Tours To Hard Rock Live In HollywoodTwo big names in the world of music will be taking the stage later this year in Hollywood.