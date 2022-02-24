MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Training and Personnel Development Section as well as the Miami Fire Department will be participating in a large scale “active shooter drill” on Saturday.
The scenario, part of the Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program, will be held at the Miami Riverside Center, located at 444 SW 2nd Avenue, starting at 7 a.m. It’s expected to last until 5 p.m.
As a result of the training, there will be a temporary road closure on the southbound westernmost lane of SW 2nd Avenue between 3rd Street and the 2nd Avenue Bridge.
There will also be a temporary closure along SW North River Drive/SW 3rd Street between SW 2nd Avenue and SW 2nd Street.