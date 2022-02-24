TALLAHASSEE (CBSMIAMI/NSF) – The Florida House on Thursday unanimously passed a bill that would expand minors’ ability to have certain arrest records expunged if they have completed diversion programs.

Under current law, minors who have completed diversion programs can only be granted records expunctions for misdemeanor offenses.

The bill (HB 195) would expand that to felony offenses, except for forcible felonies and felonies that involve the manufacture, sale, purchase, transport, possession or use of firearms.

Rep. Michele Rayner, a St. Petersburg Democrat who is an attorney, said the measure would benefit people such as clients she has represented.

“I’ve represented a lot of young people … whose parents are concerned about what happens after they get out of the diversion program, what does that look like for them?” Rayner said. “You’ve given a lot of children their futures back.”

The House also passed a companion bill (HB 197) that would provide a public-records exemption for juveniles whose records have been expunged.

Similar bills (SB 342 and SB 344) are awaiting action by the full Senate.

