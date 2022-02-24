LATEST DEVELOPMENTSUkraine says it's fighting a "full-scale" Russian invasion on three fronts
By CBSMiami.com Team
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Three people were rushed to Hollywood Memorial Regional Hospital Thursday afternoon after reports of a near drowning.

It happened at a home in the 700 block of S Highland Drive.

Police say a 911 call came in reporting three people who needed help.

First responders arrived and performed CPR on all three.

Police say one adult and two children were transported for treatment.

No word on their conditions.

