HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Hollywood Police Department reports the three people pulled from a pool Thursday afternoon have died.
Officers responded to a drowning call in the 700 block of S Highland Drive just after 3:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers started CPR and other life-saving measures on an adult male, a 5-year-old and 2-year-old.
Hollywood Fire Rescue rushed the victims to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
Police are still working to determine what went wrong.