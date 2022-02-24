LATEST DEVELOPMENTSUkraine Says 'Full-Scale Invasion' Underway Amid Russia Missile Strikes
By CBSMiami.com Team
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Hollywood Police Department reports the three people pulled from a pool Thursday afternoon have died.

Officers responded to a drowning call in the 700 block of S Highland Drive just after 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers started CPR and other life-saving measures on an adult male, a 5-year-old and 2-year-old.

Hollywood Fire Rescue rushed the victims to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Police are still working to determine what went wrong.

