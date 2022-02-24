MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida House passed a bill Thursday that would ban certain discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.
The Parental Rights in Education bill, known to its critics as the "Don't Say Gay bill," passed by 69 to 47 votes.
HB 1557 prohibits instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, and, in other grade levels, must be deemed "age or developmentally appropriate."
In addition, it allows parents to sue a school they think violates this.
There is a nearly identical bill going through the Florida Senate.