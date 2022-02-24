FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) = A late-night multivehicle crash in Cooper City sent several people to the hospital.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, four vehicles were involved in the crash around 10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Sheridan Street and N Flamingo Road.
Three people were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.
Due to the severity of that person’s injuries, the sheriff’s Traffic Homicide Unit is e investigating the circumstances surrounding this crash.