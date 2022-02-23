MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jamaican police officer is facing serious charges after being accused of smuggling cocaine to the US inside her body.

Shelian Cherine Allen, 42, an 18-year police veteran, is accused of importing cocaine into the US from Jamaica with the intent to distribute it here, according to authorities.

Police said Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside each of her bra cups.

Authorities also found 90 pellets of packaged cocaine inside her stomach, which she had swallowed. She was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where she expelled the 90 pellets.

Federal agents found approximately 1,350 grams of cocaine on or inside her body when she entered the US.

She faces charges, including importation of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute.

Allen faces up to 40 years in prison on each count.