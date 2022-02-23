MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel took the lead in welcoming his new coaching staff and acknowledged the trio of former Fins that have joined him in South Florida.

“I want to introduce them as fast as possible so you guys can get through it so we can continue our planned Wes Welker vs. Pat Surtain and Sam Madison 1-on-1s. That barring old man injury, hopefully, is a fixture at Miami practices moving forward.”

Welker, Surtain, and Madison overlapped on the same teams in the early 2000s and now are relishing the opportunity to come back to South Florida.

Welker, the new Wide Receivers coach, said “how can you beat this… I’m kind of pinching myself.”

Madison called it a dream come true while Surtain said it took all of 2 seconds to say yes to General Manager Chris Grier.

For Madison and Surtain it’s just the latest chapter in their long friendship. They’re hoping to bring the same mentality they played with to this roster.

Madison said the defensive backs “will be expected to do some really good things on the back end because of the way this team is built and we’re going to need it. Just trying to talk those guys through it, have the mindset, and just go out there and get it done. Know it’s going to be on your back. That’s the way it was with us and that’s the way it’s going to be with them.”

Madison had been coaching in the NFL already while Surtain, the head coach at powerhouse high school American heritage, was yelling from a much different vantage point.

Surtain joked, “I was actually yelling from Club LIV because I was at most of the games.”

While Madison and Surtain are in charge of the corners and Defensive backs Wes Welker will help guide the receivers. And hopefully, bring a little of their old school fun to the practice field.

“Us being able to come back together and being on the same team again and knowing each other. Knowing each others’ personalities and how fun those guys are and how much fun we used to have and how much fun we’re going to have going forward. We’re all really looking forward to that.” Said Welker.

While this is a fun reunion McDaniel wanted to emphasize that the coaches on his staff were brought in because of the way they communicate and their abilities as coaches.