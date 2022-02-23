Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By Keith Jones
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A would-be robber quickly realizes he tried to knock off the wrong store in Miramar.

According to police, John Philippe, 34, walked into a Sunoco gas station at Desoto Drive and Pembroke Road and started fighting with the clerk.

“He was on top of him, beating him down. So Eddy do what he got to do,” said a witness.

Investigators said the clerk pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Philippe. Police say the clerk has a concealed weapons permit.

The injured Philippe ran two blocks to a home where he tried to get help. The police were called and Philippe was taken to the hospital. Police said the gunshot wound was non-life-threatening.

He’s been charged with burglary and burglary with assault.