MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 2022 Major League Soccer kicks off for Inter Miami CF Saturday, Feb. 26, at home against the Chicago Fire.

The game, set for DRV PNK Stadium at 6 p.m., will be the first home opener for the club at full capacity.

Inter Miami enters its third MLS season following a busy offseason which included the acquisition of 14 new players, including defender DeAndre Yedlin, Brazilian standout midfielder Jean Mota, Ecuadorian international Leonardo Campana, Costa Rican international Ariel Lassiter and Jamaican international Damion Lowe.

Team officials announced the squad would be wearing the ‘Heartbeat Kit,’ the club’s newest primary jersey inspired and designed for the fans.

Inter Miami enters the season with positive momentum after winning the Breeze Airways Carolina Challenge Cup, where the team played three of its seven matches in its six-week preseason.

You will be able to watch the game live on your local CBS station, Channel 4.

DRV PNK Stadium is on 1350 NW 55th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Click here to get tickets for the game.