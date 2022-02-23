MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS News Miami just got a video showing a very frightening incident on a drawbridge in Lantana back in October.
In the video, you can see a car barely making it across the Ocean Avenue Bridge over the Intracoastal, when the bridge starts to go up.
You can see as the car teeters over the pit and the driver seems to consider jumping to safety. That's before the car slides forward just in time.
It's unclear why the bridge went up when a car was on it, but officials say the bridge tender was fired.
The new video comes just weeks after a woman fell to her death while riding a bicycle- on a drawbridge in West Palm Beach.