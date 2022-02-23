DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Broward sheriff’s investigators searching for the gunman who shot two people Sunday, one fatally, are now looking for an SUV that they believe was involved.
They believe the shooter was in a newer model Cadillac Escalade. They said the vehicle was seen traveling with a large group of people on ATVs and dirtbikes when the shots rang out Sunday afternoon in the 5000 block of S Flamingo Road.
The gunfire struck two men, one died on the scene. The other was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.