BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – A high school cheerleading coach is accused of using social media and text messages in an attempt to lure a teenager to meet her.

Kassidy Sottilare, 27, of Lake Worth, is charged with traveling to meet a minor, offense against a student by an authority figure, and habitual driving with a suspended license.

According to Boynton Beach police, Sottilare sent sexually explicit content to a 14-year-old’s cellphone.

The JV cheerleading coach also sent the teen a friend request on Instagram, the girl accepted.

Sottilare then reportedly wrote to the girl that she wanted to spoil her and have sexual relations with her.

Sottilare confirmed that she knew the girl was only 14, according to her arrest report.

The girl and her mother went to the police.

Detectives took over the girl’s phone, pretending to be her.

According to police, Sottilare again texted about the sexual experience and acknowledged the girl’s age.

During one exchange detectives, still posing as the girl, texted that she was sneaking out of the house and Sottilare replied that she would come and pick her up, according to the arrest form.

When Sottilare arrived at the agreed-on location, she was taken into custody.

During questioning, Sottilare reportedly said she found the teen online and had a romantic connection to her.