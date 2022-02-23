MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a double celebration on stage this weekend at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Robert Battle, the Artistic Director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, celebrates his 10th anniversary with the company and Jamar Roberts, Ailey’s resident choreographer and dancer, will take to the stage for his farewell performance after nearly two decades.

He will stay on as choreographer.

“It’s just about the path I’m on and it won’t last forever. So, this is sort of my last moment. My last time to say hello and goodbye and moving onto a new chapter, “ said Roberts.

Battle who grew up in Liberty City, and has traveled the world with this company, appreciates his beginnings in South Florida.

“To come from there and to have seen the company for the first time in Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Performing Arts Center as a little kid,” said Battle. “And now celebrating my 10th season as Artistic Director is a celebration in and of itself. It’s perfect for that to be happening in Miami.”

Ailey’s extraordinary dancers will perform new and classic works with their trademark technical brilliance and passionate artistry.

For Roberts, this last dance is bittersweet.

“Dancing with this company has meant everything. It’s been a source of strength. It’s been a source of identity. It’s been a source of so much for me artistically and on a personal level,” he said.

The company’s beginnings are rich and deep.

“The company was founded on the brink of the Civil Rights movement by Alvin Ailey who was born in Texas and experienced some of the ills of racism. That’s certainly part of the reason he started the company because he didn’t see the stories being told about his people on the concert and stage and our contributions to the cultural fabric,” Battle explained.

Now the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has been seen by millions around the world and both men believe this show is something we all need. Especially now.

“We need to find that togetherness where we have a shared experience. There is nothing like being in a theater and experiencing something joyous that feeds the soul,” Battle said.

The performances at the Arsht Center will be Friday night and two shows on Saturday. And, for the first time ever, a virtual school-time performance is being made available to Miami-Dade public and private schools for Black History Month.

Click Here for ticket information.