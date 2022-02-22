MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed and two others were injured in a violent multi-vehicle crash in northwest Miami-Dade.
The crash happened along NW 27th Avenue across from Miami Dade College’s North Campus shortly after 12:30 a.m.READ MORE: Consumer Alert: AT&T Shutting Down 3G Network, Impacts Older Cellphones, Tablets
According to Miami-Dade police, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Warm Up This Week, Spotty Showers Possible
Two adult men were airlifted to Ryder Trauma in critical condition.
One vehicle involved in the crash appeared to have jumped the median at some point during the crash. It ended up several feet away from the other two vehicles, in a southbound lane of NW 27th Avenue. Two other vehicles ended up in the parking lot of a gas station, one was overturned.MORE NEWS: 'Don’t Say Gay' Bill Close To Florida House Vote
During the investigation, traffic was diverted from NW 113th Street to NW 110 Street. The road, which was closed for eight hours, has since reopened.