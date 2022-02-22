MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police are investigating a string of car break-ins in Little Haiti late Monday and into early Tuesday.

Police confirm about 8 cars were broken into and ransacked on Northwest 59th Street off North Miami Avenue. Investigators said the first report happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday and the rest of the break-ins likely happened overnight.

“I came out for work, looked on the ground, and saw a whole bunch of glass,” said Andreika Larry, whose driver’s side window was smashed in the middle of the night. Larry said she got home late from work on Monday and locked her car, but accidentally left her work bag in the car. The thieves stole her bag, along with her wallet and credit cards.

“I noticed they were charging like $54 at McDonald’s, they charged like $280 at Target on one of my credit cards,” Larry said.

Miami Police on Tuesday did not say whether they were looking for a suspect or suspects in these break-ins.

“It’s just a headache,” said Larry, who also had a message for whoever broke her car window and stole her cards. “You’re going up to McDonald’s to use $54 at McDonald’s? That’s so petty. People are out here trying to work hard for what they have and you’re stealing somebody else’s cards… Get up and go to work.”