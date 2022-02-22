PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Department has identified the man who died Monday in what they are calling an industrial accident in Parkland.
BSO identified the driver who died as Jeffrey Seraphin, 24, of Belle Grade.
They said BSO got the call at around 10:30 a.m., about a construction truck that went into a canal in the 15400 block of Loxahatchee Road.
Investigators said Seraphin had been driving a dump truck, while traveling west within the construction site, when the truck began to slip back into the water as he was reversing to dump a load of dirt and mud.
"Seraphin was able to exit the truck and tried to swim to shore. He was unable to reach safety and ultimately drowned. Coral Springs Fire Rescue pronounced him deceased at the scene," authorities said.
BSO Traffic Homicide detectives were notified and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this accident.