MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The biggest concert loanDepot park has seen in three years is happening Tuesday night with Ye coming into town for a pop-up performance.

“His music, his art is more than just music to me,” Isaac Morris said.

Fans like Morris arrived early, as did Antonio Mequita, who said Ye music has shaped his life.

“He just inspired me to make my own brand as well,” he said.

The artist known as Ye since Kanye West changed his name will be holding what has been branded as the Donda 2 Experience Performance, the first such major event in years at loanDepot park.

“2017 this is the first major concert since then.”

The concert was announced a little more than a week ago on February 12.

“I mean it just takes a lot of hours, lots of individuals have dedicated themselves to make sure this is a first class event, very one of a kind event,” Miami Marlines Communications Director Jon Erik Alvarez said.

Alvarez told CBS4 the park has a new grass field that can quickly be swapped out for sporting to concert events, but most of the set-up for this concert comes from Ye’s team.

“It’s one big secret, fans are going to have to tune in or come out to loanDepot park to get a glimpse and see this one-of-a-kind event,” Alvarez explained.

The concert is supposed to be a mystery, but it’s sure to bring back crowds.

“We have our officers outside controlling traffic, helping pedestrians crossing the street, that’s been our role since the park opened,” Miami police officer Michael Vega said.

Though there was short notice, Miami PD will not have a shortage of manpower.

“Yes it gives us less time to work to get ready for it, but we are always ready,” he said.

Fans will be ready too because anything could happen.

“Hopefully I have the good seats where I can see Ye and whoever he’s with,” Morris added.