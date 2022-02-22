MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who was fishing near Bimini had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital by the US Coast Guard after he was bitten by a shark.
The Coast Guard said it happened Monday at around 1 p.m. as the unidentified 51-year-old was aboard a vessel.
The man, who had a tourniquet applied on his arm, had to be hoisted on board a helicopter and then transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
The man was reported to be in stable condition.
“This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” said Sean Connett, command duty officer at Coast Guard District Seven. “This individual was fortunate a fellow crew member was able to render aid prior to the Coast Guard’s arrival which, allowed for a quick extraction from the vessel.”
