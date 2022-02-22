MIAMI(CBSMiami) – New surveillance tape shows some disturbing images as a 76-year-old man, who was randomly attacked in Miami, falls in front of a vehicle that strikes him and nearly takes his life.

Miami PD is asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle that took off. The department already arrested the man who allegedly assaulted the elderly victim.

Miami police officer and spokesman Mike Vega told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that it all happened at 7:40 a.m. on Presidents’ Day as the victim, 76-year-old Jonas Leczynski, and his wife had just left the Treehouse Hotel at 71 Street and Biscayne Boulevard for their morning walk.

It was at 73 Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Vega said, that Leczynski was randomly attacked.

A police report stated 27-year-old Enrico Desravines, who lives nearby at 83 Street, suddenly attacked the victim, hitting him on the back of the lead with a closed fist.

Leczynski lost his balance and fell into traffic and was struck by a newer model, black Audi Q7 that kept on going.

The report said that Leczynski was found with a possible broken leg and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where a spokesman told D’Oench that he in serious condition and that he and his wife were requesting privacy and did not want to comment.

Vega said, “This couple was just walking along Biscayne Boulevard and they were approached at 73rd Street and without provocation this gentleman began punching him and hitting him. They did nothing to provoke that. This was totally uncalled for. Nobody deserves to be hit like that. Now we need to find that newer model, black Audi Q7. The victim that was hit was actually injured more by the vehicle. And if this driver stopped, probably nothing would have happened to him.”

It is not known why the driver kept going. Anyone who can help find the driver should call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $1,000 and callers will remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, Vega says the man who assaulted Leczynski was caught at 51 Street and he was charged with battery and resisting arrest without violence.

In court, a judge found probable cause for the charges against him and he was ordered to stay away from the victim and held on $14,500 bond.

Leczynski tried to comment, but was told by the judge he should not make any comment.

In court, a prosecutor said, “This is extremely violent. He attacked the victim by striking him on the back of the head and he lost his balance and stumbles in to traffic and is hit by a car. So he is randomly attacking people.”

It was then revealed that Desravines was tied to another violent attack earlier in the morning. He allegedly stopped at a McDonald’s restaurant near 82 Street and Biscayne Boulevard, where he struck one man and also attacked a 76-year-old woman. Desravines claimed that did not happen.

A check of records shows that Desravines was arrested in April of 2017 for two first-degree misdemeanors: assault on a first responder and resisting arrest without violence. But the records show those cases were not prosecuted.