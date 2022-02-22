FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Voters in several Broward districts can cast their ballots beginning this weekend for the March 2022 Special General & Municipal Elections.

There are four early voting locations that will be open from Saturday, February 26th through Sunday,

March 6th:

African American Research Library

E. Pat Larkins Community Center

Lauderhill Mall

Tamarac Branch Library

On the ballot is the race for Senate District 33, which pits Democrat Dr. Rosalind Osgood against Republican Joseph C. Carter.

Also on the ballot are three Lighthouse Point commission seats races, along with a Town of Hillsboro Beach at-large commission seat, a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea commission seat, and two Pembroke Pines commission seats.

Click Here to see the candidates.

Early voting hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Eligible Broward voters may go to any of the early voting sites to cast a vote.

Florida law required voters to present a picture ID with a signature when going to cast their ballot.