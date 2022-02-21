MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some people light up a room. The Miami Heat have a guy who lights up the arena.

Dale McLean, aka “Uptown Dale,” has been firing up Heat fans as the in-arena host for the past 15 years.

But there is much more to McLean than that.

At some point during home games, turns to the rafters.

“You forget that all eyes are on you at that moment. And I appreciate that every day. I love it, I love it,” said McLean.

Uptown Dale is all enthusiasm, all the time. He leads fans through an assortment of contests, quizzes, and giveaways. It’s a perfect fit for a self-styled emcee of social events.

“I use that knowledge and bring it to the arena, hugging, high fiving, smiling, being energetic, and then the people are put at ease and they have the best time,” he said.

McLean was a cheerleader at the University of Miami when he fell into doing the same thing for the WNBA’s now defunct Miami Soul. The Heat was so impressed by his energy they gave him a shot as an in-game host, even though he had zero experience.

“It’s kind of a somewhat on-the-job experience. It’s all about just knowing what to say, when to say it, and feel the moment. I can read a room,” he said.

Uptown Dale has been the Heat’s host with most for 13 seasons, making his mark with an unapologetic sense of fashion.

“You may not love it. You may love it or hate it, but you’ll never forget it,” said McLean.

He takes on the same role at the University of Miami, where he urges fans to cheer on the Canes. It was at this school where he gave up on plans of being a psychologist, to let his passion be his guide. Now he has become a Heat fixture with championship memories, championship rings, and a bit of advice for anyone leery of trying something new.

“Always take the opportunity. If you fail, then at least you know you tried. But if you don’t make that opportunity work for you, then you’ll never know. I would never be here, I promise you, if I did not go for that audition, I would not be here,” said McLean.

He said one day he hopes to be a game show host. Given where he has come so far, we wouldn’t want to bet against him.