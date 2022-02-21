MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Two teenagers accused of taking part in the armed robbery of a man at the gated Silver Shores community on Valentine’s Day turned themselves in to police over the weekend.

Both are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. One of the teens appeared in bond court on Monday and was ordered held for 21 days.

Both teens are charged with armed robbery, a felony.

According to police, on Fb. 14th just before 9:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 15600 block of Silver Shores Boulevard, near the Silver Shores Clubhouse, and met up with a man who said he had been robbed by three suspects and he had shot one of them.

Police said a gun was found near the 16-year-old who had been shot and it did not belong to the man who claimed he was robbed. The teen was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man told police he shot the teen in self-defense. He has not been charged.

Police say they haven’t connected the Valentine’s Day robbery attempt to another robbery that took place in the same area of Silver Shores on February 5th.