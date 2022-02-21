SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Whether it’s schedule delays, injuries, or anything else thrown their way, the Florida Panthers just keep on winning.

Following a two week break, the Cats came back as healthy as they’ve been all season and playing the best defensive hockey we have seen. They also keep on scoring, not sacrificing offense for a clamped-down defense. Impressive? It is as impressive as a team can be with a 35-10-5 record.

The Week That Was

Following a 15 day break, the Panthers faced tough road games. First up was Carolina. The Hurricanes lead their division and the Panthers were going for the three-game season series sweep, which is not easy to accomplish. It would take overtime but with a great defensive game and an offense that patiently waited for its chances, the Panthers’ top players led the way to a win.

Friday the Cats were in Minnesota, where the Wild were 12-0-1 in their last 13 home games. Mason Marchment was spectacular with a hat trick and Sergei Bobrovsky had one of his best games in a 6-2 win.

Sunday was the road trip finale in Chicago. Any thought of a letdown after two big wins? Not with this team. Aaron Ekblad scored for the 3rd consecutive game and the Panthers locked down the Blackhawks for a 5-2 win to sweep the three game trip.

Historic Offense

The Panthers have played 50 games. They’ve scored 5 goals or more a remarkable 22 times, the 2nd most in NHL history to the 1995-96 Pittsburgh Penguins who did it 28 times. The Panthers continue to plant themselves in the record books with the best offense the league has seen in decades.

MVP Huby

Yes, he is in the top three in NHL scoring and having the best assist season by a left winger in NHL history, but Jonathan Huberdeau has elevated his overall game to MVP status. His effort defensively, exemplified by a great play Sunday in Chicago in his own zone that directly led to a goal, has put Huberdeau in a new category. It’s taken some years but now the senior-most Panther is a true team leader and one of the league’s top all-around players.

Fightin’ Sam

Sam Reinhart had been in one fight while playing hockey, nearly 10 years ago as a teenager in juniors. Then came Sunday in Chicago when his big linemate Mason Marchment got hit high. Without hesitation, Reinhart came flying in and started throwing punches. It certainly didn’t look like his first NHL fight as he was impressive. It shows the bond this team has and should not be overlooked how important a guy like Reinhart standing up for a teammate is.

Back To The South Florida Party

It has been a party like atmosphere during the Panthers’ home games this season. They are one of only a handful of teams in league history to win 23 of their first 26 home games. Going back to last March. they are 36-5 in their last 41 home games. The Cats now begin a five game homestead and the fans will be ready for more goals and victories.

A season like this Panthers team is having does not come along often.