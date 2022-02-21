CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami/AP) – Three, two, one – lift-off.
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday morning which carried 46 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit.
SpaceX has close to 2,000 Starlink satellites orbiting Earth and providing internet service to remote corners of the world. They circle the globe more than 340 miles up.
Earlier this month, a solar storm has caused more than three dozen SpaceX satellites to tumble out of orbit.
SpaceX launched the first Starlink satellites in 2019.
