MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many South Floridians will be enjoying a day off for Presidents Day.
Here's a rundown of what's open and closed.
Federal offices: Closed
State offices: Closed
Stock markets: Closed
Miami-Dade County offices: Closed
Broward County offices: Closed
Miami-Dade courts: Closed
Broward courts: Closed
Broward & Miami-Dade libraries: Closed
Miami-Dade and Broward public schools: Closed
Postal service: No mail deliveries, no branches open.
Banks: Likely closed, check your branch.
Garbage collection: Regular schedule.
Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Regular schedule in Miami-Dade, modified weekday scheduled in Broward.
Tri-Rail: Regular schedule.
Malls: Open
Parks: Open
Supermarkets: Open