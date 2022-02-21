MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A breezy Presidents Day ahead with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll enjoy a seasonable afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers will be possible.
There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and swimming is not recommended. Due to the strong onshore flow, small craft should exercise caution due to hazardous boating conditions.READ MORE: Judge Backs FPL In South Florida Permit Fight
Monday night will be mild with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.READ MORE: SpaceX Falcon Rocket Launch, Carried 46 Satellites Into Orbit
Tuesday as we head back to work and back to school, we will see more of the same with highs near 80 degrees and the potential for passing showers.
We will be warming up the rest of the week and enjoying plenty of sunshine. Highs will climb close to the mid-80s this Wednesday and Thursday.
MORE NEWS: Driver Killed In Wrong Way Crash On Okeechobee Road
This weekend highs will remain above average with low 80s through Saturday. It will be slightly cooler by next Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.