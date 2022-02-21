Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Abortion, Florida Abortion, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy is being taken up by the Florida Senate Monday.

The Florida House approved the bill Thursday.

READ MORE: Ukrainian & Russians In Miami Community All Hoping For Peaceful Resolution

The 15-week ban includes no exceptions for rape, incest or human trafficking.

The only exclusions are if a mother’s life is in danger or the fetus has fatal abnormalities, and both exceptions have to be approved by two doctors.

READ MORE: 'Don’t Say Gay' Bill Close To Florida House Vote

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, more than 79,000 abortions were performed in Florida last year.

Of those, 94% were performed in the first trimester, meaning through the end of the 11th week of gestation, a large majority that Florida’s proposed bill wouldn’t touch.

MORE NEWS: Two Teens Charged In Miramar Robbery That Took Deadly Turn

Last year, just under 500 second-trimester abortions were performed due to a serious genetic defect. Twenty-one were performed due to a life endangering physical condition. Fourteen were performed due to rape. Three were performed due to incest.

CBSMiami.com Team