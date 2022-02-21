MARGATE (CBSMiami) – A SWAT situation in Margate turned deadly Sunday, all starting as a result of a domestic violence incident.

“There was like a war going on or something. I heard the flashbangs,” said Margate resident Michael Rivard.

Rivard said it all unfolded down the road from his home on NW 1 Street

“A Margate SWAT truck came up over the curb with a rod on the front, they had two big flashbangs, yelling and screaming,” he recalled.

Cellphone video shot by a resident, shows the SWAT truck in action. After it goes up the curb, you see officers with their guns drawn, running towards the home, which was completely surrounded.

“I even went out in the backyard, and I live on the canal, I see the truck in the back with guys with guns facing the house,” said Rivard. “They were all around the whole house. It was really weird looking.”

The Margate Police Department says the situation began as a domestic violence incident.

According to the preliminary information being released, there was one fatality.

The incident is still under active investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will lead the police-involved shooting investigation as part of that process.

Residents who live on the area remain in disbelief.

“It is very shocking because I’ve been here for about 23 years and we’ve never had anything like this,” said Jean Louis.