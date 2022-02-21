MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Florida, the number of hospital inpatients with the virus also has fallen.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data Monday that showed 4,123 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, down from 5,502 a week earlier.

The data also showed that 686 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 882 a week earlier.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged in late December and early January as the highly contagious omicron variant spread across the state.

But after reaching a peak of 427,633 new cases during the week of Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, the numbers have steadily declined and totaled 42,473 during the week of Feb. 11 to Feb. 17, according to a report issued Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

The report also showed that 68,902 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020.

