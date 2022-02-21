FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A driver crashed through the glass storefront of a Fort Lauderdale hair salon and it was all caught on camera.

It happened early Monday morning at the “Swank Blow Dry Bar,” at the corner of Federal Highway and Oakland Park Boulevard.

“The car actually plunged into the salon,” said salon worker Sher Filliater.

Moments after the crash, surveillance video shows people racing to help. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said there were no life threatening injuries. Incredibly on the inside, there wasn’t too much damage. The workstations held up well.

“It’s one of those videos you see on like YouTube or Tik Tok or something, people just driving through stores, it kind of looks like that,” said Swank Blow Dry Bar owner Erick Nashbar.

He said he was stunned after watching the video of what happened. In the video, a car is seen heading south of Federal Highway when it collides with a westbound car passing through the intersection. The impact sent the southbound car careening into the business.

“You can see in the video a car come through the front door. It was about a quarter through the front door, then a bunch of people trying to help out,” said Nashbar.

He said luckily it happened in the middle of the night when no one was there.

“It’s a terrible situation but it’s the best case, I think, at two-thirty in the morning. Nobody was here, no clients here, no employees here at all,” said Nashbar.