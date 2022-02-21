MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman critically injured in a shooting on I-95 has died.
The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 14th, around 3:30 a.m., in the northbound lanes of the highway near NW 103rd Steet.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Partly Sunny & Breezy Presidents Day
Brianna Sutherland was shot multiple times when a car pulled up next to hers and someone inside opened fire. Investigators are trying to determine the shooting was the result of road rage.READ MORE: One Man Dead In Cooper City Double Shooting
Anyone that can help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
Miami-Dade police and Crime Stoppers say up to $15 thousand is being offered for for information that leads to an arrest.MORE NEWS: Palm Springs Woman Accused Of Stabbing Husband 140 Times
This shooting is the latest in more than a dozen shootings on South Florida highways since last June. Unfortunately, many are never solved.