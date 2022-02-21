PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The Coral Springs Fire Department has pulled a body out of the water after a dump truck went into a canal in Parkland.
Crews responded to the scene on Loxa-Hatchee Road Monday morning.
Searchers looked all afternoon for a person in the water, eventually finding that person's body and the dump truck.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office is now taking over the investigation.
A CBS4 crew is on the scene gathering more details.
Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.