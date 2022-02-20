Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – An eagle-eyed driver in the Florida Keys helped rescue a bird in distress.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the bird was found hanging from a fishing line on a tree near mile marker 58 on US 1.

Deputies realized they couldn’t reach the osprey and called the Marathon Wild Bird Center for assistance.

Staff members used a long cutting tool to get the injured bird down.

The line cut into the bird’s leg, so it was taken to the bird center for treatment.

The bird is expected to be released in a few weeks.

