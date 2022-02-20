MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One lucky cat has about eight lives left after being saved from an apartment fire in Miami.
It happened at a home near NW 7 Street and 26 Avenue.
Firefighters managed to put out the fire in just a few minutes.
As they began searching the unit, they found a cat, who managed to escape being injured in the fire.
However, its owner will not have to find a new place to live.
The fire was contained to the kitchen and no other units were damaged.