MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Passengers on Carnival Cruise Lines will soon be able to ditch the masks when setting sail.
Beginning March 1, the company plans to make face coverings optional for passengers.READ MORE: Cat Saved From Burning Miami Apartment
This comes after the CDC eased up on its warnings for cruise ships.READ MORE: Monroe County Deputies Help Save Osprey Caught In Fishing Line
Carnival also said it plans to offer more flexibility in pre-cruise testing requirements.MORE NEWS: Temperatures Warming Up Fast This Week
Children under 5 will be allowed to sail without any need for vaccine or exemption.