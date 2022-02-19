MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman is facing charges after being accused of luring a teen food-delivery boy back to her Miami Beach apartment, where police said she had sex with the underage teen.

Police said it happened Thursday at around 12:30 p.m., as the victim responded to an apartment on the 1400 block of West Avenue, for a food delivery for a person by the name of “Lizbeth,” who was later identified as Katherine Soto Castro, 36.

The arrest report said that after dropping off the food delivery and exchanging the payment, the victim left the apartment and once outside the building, the woman invited the victim back into the apartment.

Once inside the dwelling, the victim told police he and the woman took a sniff of a substance called “poppers” or “rush” that was located inside a box that was on the nightstand next to the bed.

Official records say the victim described feeling relaxed. That is when ‘Lizbeth’ had sex with the teen while he was sitting on the bed, according to police.

After it was over, the teen told authorities that he left the apartment and called his mother and told her what had just happened.

He told his mom that he felt “intoxicated.”

Police were notified and took Soto Castro, into custody.

Soto Castro faces one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.