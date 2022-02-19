MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has been hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebacker coach.
Brian Flores was recently fired by the Miami Dolphins after a three-year run as the head coach.
Earlier this month, Flores sued the NFL for racial discrimination. He went 19-14 during his final two seasons as the Dolphins' coach.
Prior to coaching the Dolphins, the 40-year-old coach spent 15 seasons with the Patriots that included stints as special teams, linebackers and safeties coach.
"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."
