Miami (CBSMiami)– It will be a very warm and muggy Saturday across South Florida with afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s. Then drier and slightly cooler airmass returns to our area.

A cold front swings through South Florida late Saturday. Spotty showers will develop late afternoon and through tonight as the front gets closer. Make sure to keep the umbrella handy during your evening plans.

This cold front is not like the past few fronts because it will be followed by a northeast breeze instead of a northwesterly or northerly wind.

Wind coming in from the ocean is not as cool or dry as a northwest breeze which keeps the air over land all the way down the Florida Peninsula.

Slow-moving downpours may impact parts of the area Saturday evening.

The breeze turns to the north/northeast by Sunday morning which will cool temperatures off slightly. This combined with mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures down a few degrees Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and, with the ocean breeze, a few quick-moving showers can’t be ruled out.

The northeast breeze will keep temperatures from getting too cold behind the front.

The breeze continues Monday keeping showers in the forecast and allowing the temperature to warm up a few degrees. Highs will be back to 80 degrees and stay there for much of next week.

If you’re heading to the beach this weekend stay alert for rip currents. A high rip current risk remains in effect through Sunday. Boaters use caution, seas will be building with the stronger breeze that develops Saturday night.