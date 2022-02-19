MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard announced the repatriation of 29 Cubans found at sea.
Coast Gaurd officials said the Cuban nationals were intercepted on two separate days. The first group was intercepted on a rustic vessel approximately 46 miles south of Key West on Feb. 12.
The second group was intercepted Sunday at around 7:40 p.m. on a 20-foot green wooden vessel, approximately 21 miles west of Elbow Cay.
“We urge people not to take to the sea in unseaworthy vessels,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Nolan, a duty watchstander at Sector Key West.
"We urge people not to take to the sea in unseaworthy vessels," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Nolan, a duty watchstander at Sector Key West.

"Our air and surface crews, along with our local and federal law enforcement partners, work together every day maintaining an active presence through the Florida Straits, and Mona and Windward passages to help save lives by deterring dangerous voyages."
The Coast Guard said that since Oct. 1, 2021, they have rescued 730 Cubans at sea.