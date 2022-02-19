MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman found shot inside a partially submerged car in a Pompano Beach car earlier this week.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Ja ‘Kolbi Jacsaint in Fort Lauderdale Saturday.

BSO said Jacsaint is facing one count each of premeditated murder, committing a first-degree felony with a firearm, and child neglect for placing an infant in danger when the victim’s vehicle went into a canal.

Investigators said that on Wednesday, Feb. 16, shortly after 2:30 a.m., BSO received a call about a car in a canal in the area of Northwest Eighth Street and Northwest Tenth Avenue in Pompano Beach.

A woman and a baby were pulled from the partially-submerged Chevrolet Camaro.

The woman, who had been shot, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The baby girl, who relatives said is the victim’s godchild, was reunited with her mother.

The arrest was made after homicide detectives conducted interviews and obtained search warrants for the victim’s and Jacsaint’s cellular phones and gathered other evidence.

Jacsaint had been dating the victim in this case, according to investigators.

Police said that Jcsaint lied to them about his whereabouts during the time of the shooting in his initial sworn statement.

Jacsaint is being held at the Broward Juvenile Detention Center.

Earlier this week, the family of the victim spoke exclusively to CBS Miami’s Peter D’Oench. Click here to read his report.