MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An apartment fire Saturday morning has left a man homeless in the City of Miami.
Authorities said it happened after 10:30 a.m. inside a two-story mixed-use structure located in the 600 block of NW 26th Avenue.READ MORE: Teen Arrested In Death Of Woman Found Inside Vehicle At Pompano Beach Canal
When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the second-floor apartment.
Officials said that after the fire was extinguished, a cat was found safe.
Officials said the fire was contained to the kitchen area and the adjacent unit did not suffer damage.READ MORE: Former Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Hired By Pttsburgh Steelers
A grocery store located below had to close for the day, due to water intrusion.
The American Red Cross is providing help to the man who was displaced.MORE NEWS: Helicopter Crashes Near Miami Beach Swimmers, 2 Transported To Jackson In Stable Condition
Officials said there were no injuries and that the fire was determined to be accidental.