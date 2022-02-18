DAVIE (CBSMiami) — A South Florida teenager says he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle to school, and wants the driver who hit him to do the right thing.

Left with a bent bicycle tire and a few bumps and scrapes, 15-year-old Alex Arce is feeling lucky to be alive.

“I’m still a kid, you should have helped me and say I’m sorry,” says Arce.

Arce says he was heading north along University Dr. near I-595 in Davie when he got t-boned.

Arce is completely deaf, and the impact of the crash sending his hearing aid flying.

He says as he looked for it, the driver peeled off.

“He was so disoriented, he was just looking for his cochlear and as he found the cochlear and put it back on all he could do was just drive away,” says Barbara Quintana, mom.

Quintana fearing the worst when she got the call her son had been hit Thursday morning.

Now relieved that her boy is okay, she believes Arce’s father was watching over him.

“This happened on that day almost similar to how his dad passed away on the very same day and begin called by the very same police department only a year apart,” says Quintana.

Quintana provided CBS4 News an incident number filed with Davie Police, and she’s asking if you were in the around 7:45 a.m. Thursday and saw something to give police a call.