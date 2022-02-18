NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – It’s a love letter to the homeland at Kingston Delight in North Miami Beach. A Jamaican restaurant owned by husband and wife team of Donovan and Jeanette Thompson for 25 years.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked what’s the secret to their longevity.

“A lot of willpower and good food. Good food is what keeps us going,” said Donovan.

Kingston Delight also has a small Jamaican market inside the restaurant. It’s home away from home for their loyal customers, many of whom come in daily.

For Donovan, his work is his passion.

“I guess that’s why it’s one of the reasons why I’ve been doing it so long. I love what I do, and I love my customers. I want to see the expression on their faces especially when they eat our oxtail and the spicy stuff,” he said.

Back in the kitchen, Jeanette is busying prepping Petrillo’s tasting dishes with recipes that go back to both of their childhoods.

“It’s classic Jamaican food. We make our own jerk sauce so it’s that blend from my grandmother,” Donovan said.

Speaking of jerk, they begin with Kingston Delight’s spicy jerk chicken served with beans and rice, plantains and steamed cabbage.

“Has the spice kicked in?” Thompson asked Petrillo.

“Yes, the spice has kicked in but there’s so much moisture in the chicken. It falls off the bone,” she said.

Next, pressurized boned and seasoned oxtail. The emphasis here on the “secret” seasoning.

“I can’t tell you much about it because it’s kind of a little bit of a secret,” Thompson said when Petrillo asked him about the seasoning.

“OK, we’re not going give away any secrets here at Kingston Delight,” said Petrillo laughing.

And finally, “the next one is goat,” said Thompson, presenting the plate.

“Goat?” said Petrillo looking afraid.

The curry stewed goat was intimidating to her at first, but she admitted it turned out to be a nice surprise.

“It’s the goat that’s in my head that’s freaking me out, “she said. “But it’s very tasty, moist and not over seasoned.”

“I’m glad I’m the first one to introduce you to goat,” Thompson said laughing.

Kingston Delight is open seven days a week beginning at 11 a.m. For more info, click here.