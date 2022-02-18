MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida woman had a little ‘luck’ and is now the state’s newest millionaire.
Francis Flores, 57, of Homestead, claimed a $1 million top prize from the STRUCK BY LUCK scratch-off game at the Lottery's Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.
Flores purchased her winning ticket from a Publix, located at 23300 Southwest 112th Avenue in Homestead. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The STRUCK BY LUCK game gives players the chance to win prizes of up to $1 million. This game costs $10 per ticket and has seven million winning tickets. There are more than $176.4 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.36.
Last month, two Miami women also won million dollar prizes playing scratch off games.
Nayvi Brizuela, 36, won the million dollar top prize by playing the Florida Lotterys’ THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 scratch-off game.
Maria Duran, 65, also from Miami, also claimed a million dollar prize in the same game.
Recently, three women in Broward each won million-dollar prizes playing scratch-off games. And a Fort Lauderdale man became a multimillionaire after his scratch off game win.
Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year 2020-2021.
