TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a pair of bills Thursday that provides $500 million he can spend during declared emergencies.

Meanwhile, DeSantis also received nine other bills from the Legislature, including a measure that would extend COVID-19 legal protections for hospitals and other healthcare providers.

The bills (SB 96 and SB 98) to create the “Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund” were the first measures DeSantis has signed from this year’s legislative session, with the fund becoming available immediately.

DeSantis vetoed a similar proposal last year after questions were raised about seeding the fund with federal stimulus dollars. This year’s version called for using state general revenue.

The House and Senate also moved quickly during the session to pass the measure (SB 7014) to extend COVID-19 legal protections for hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers. DeSantis will have until Feb. 24 to act on the bill.

The Legislature approved legal protections last year, but they are set to expire on March 29. The bill, if signed by DeSantis, would extend the protections to June 1, 2023. The bill addresses lawsuits involving issues such as the transmission of COVID-19 and treatment of people with COVID-19.

