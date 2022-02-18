MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two big names in the world of music will be taking the stage later this year in Hollywood.

The first is Sir Paul McCartney. who is bringing his “Got Back” Tour to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m.

The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m.

McCartney’s show at Hard Rock Live will be the most intimate venue on the tour.

In celebration of the announcement, the 450-foot Guitar Hotel façade will feature a special musical presentation highlighting McCartney’s music Friday night at 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

“Got Back” marks McCartney’s first series of live shows since his “Freshen Up” tour wrapped in July 2019.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!”—Paul McCartney

With songs like “Hey Jude,” “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Let It Be” and so many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is described as everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show: hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music — dozens of songs from McCartney’s solo, Wings and of course Beatles catalogs that have formed the soundtracks of our lives.

The other is five-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Chris Stapleton, who is bringing his “All-American Road Show” to Hard Rock Live on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25.

Stapleton also earned Best Country Tour at last week’s 33rd Annual Pollstar Awards and was recently the subject of an in-depth profile on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”