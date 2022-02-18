MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins announced head coach Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff for the 2022 season on Friday afternoon.
McDaniel's coaching staff includes more than 300 years of coaching experience, including 183 years at the NFL level.
Twelve of the team’s coaches are returning to the Dolphins in the same or a similar role.
The staff is highlighted by three former Dolphin players, Wes Welker, Sam Madison, and Patrick Surtain, all of whom played together on the 2004 Dolphins team.
Those three will become the 12th, 13th, and 14th former Dolphins players to also coach for the team.
Frank Smith was hired as the teams' offensive coordinator, Josh Boyer as defensive coordinator, and Danny Crossman as special teams coordinator.
For the full list of the 2022 Miami Dolphins coaching staff, click here.