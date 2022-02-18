MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of Miami-Dade County public school parents voiced their outrage on Friday over pending legislation that would take away tens of millions of dollars from the district’s budget.
The Miami-Dade County Public Schools District, along with the Broward County Public Schools District, were among 12 across the state that defied the state’s ban on mask mandates and required students to wear masks in school.READ MORE: Paul McCartney, Chris Stapleton Bringing Tours To Hard Rock Live In Hollywood
On Wednesday, the state’s House passed a $105 billion budget which includes a measure, supported by Governor Ron DeSantis, that would divert $200 million from the districts that defied his order.
Miami-Dade could lose $72 million, and the stripped funding would be spread among the state’s other districts.READ MORE: BSO: 'Dog Suddenly Snapped' Killing Woman, Injuring Second In Oakland Park Attack
On Thursday, the state Senate passed a nearly $109 billion spending plan, but it would not punish the districts.
The 12 districts implemented mask mandates at the beginning of the current school year as the delta variant of COVID-19 was still ravaging the state. The districts have since lifted the mandates.MORE NEWS: Family Of Leonardo Gil Fraga, Killed In Hit & Run, Asks For Help In Finding Driver Responsible
Lawmakers must work out differences in the budget by March 8 if they want to end their session on time. Once an agreement is reached, the chambers can’t vote on it for 72 hours.