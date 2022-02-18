MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine has tested positive for COVID-19.
The mayor said she took a COVID-19 test "as standard protocol after experiencing mild symptoms."
She made the announcement via Twitter on Friday morning, “Unfortunately, I tested positive,” she mentioned.
“I’m grateful that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. I will be following all CDC guidelines and quarantining at home.
“Miami-Dade has come a long way, our positivity rate is below 10 percent and we are finally seeing the light at the end of this dark tunnel.”
“I’m grateful to everyone for their well wishes.”